Meet General Hospital Vet Vanessa Marcil's Fiancé, MC

Vanessa Marcil is definitely your typical celebrity when it comes to sharing her behind-the-scenes life on social media. She loves to share her highlights and maybe sometimes even her lowlights on her Instagram page with her fans. However, when it comes to the love of her life, her fiancé MC, there's an air of mystery that seems to surround him. Marcil is very careful not to share too many details (including his full name) about him to protect his privacy. But, according to People, they've dealt with some heartbreaking losses together, as Marcil announced that she had suffered her seventh miscarriage back in 2018. Marcil had previously dealt with two miscarriages when she was still married to Carmine Giovinazzo in 2011, per Marcil's X (Twitter) account.

In September 2023, Marcil also announced that MC was hospitalized, per Soaps in Depth. Marcil didn't go into detail as to what had happened, but she did write on Instagram, "Deep gratitude to #TheGrossmanBurnCenter for your care of #MC #firstresponders We see you all who work on the frontlines all night in the ER and the tireless work you all do for our communities." As of press time, Marcil has not provided any further updates on MC, but she did share a cryptic message on Instagram that suggested she was ready to tell all about her love life to her former "GH" co-star and friend, Maurice Benard. We'll definitely be watching.