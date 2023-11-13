Kevin Turen, Producer Of Lily-Rose Depp's Controversial The Idol, Dead At 44

Kevin Turen, a producer known for the popular HBO series, "Euphoria" and the drama-filled "The Idol," has died at the age of 44. Turen has left behind his wife, Evelina, and their two children, Jack and James. CEO of the Penske Media Corporation, Jay Penske, called him one of the "brightest rising stars" in entertainment. "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children," Penske told The Hollywood Reporter. He went on to say that Turen and his wife "were resolved to ensure their two sons grew up with 'great values' to 'make a difference' in the world," adding, "Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss."

Turen's death was confirmed by his father, Edward Turen, on the evening of Sunday, November 12. He told Deadline, "Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him." A cause of death was yet to be determined.