Kevin Turen, Producer Of Lily-Rose Depp's Controversial The Idol, Dead At 44
Kevin Turen, a producer known for the popular HBO series, "Euphoria" and the drama-filled "The Idol," has died at the age of 44. Turen has left behind his wife, Evelina, and their two children, Jack and James. CEO of the Penske Media Corporation, Jay Penske, called him one of the "brightest rising stars" in entertainment. "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children," Penske told The Hollywood Reporter. He went on to say that Turen and his wife "were resolved to ensure their two sons grew up with 'great values' to 'make a difference' in the world," adding, "Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss."
Turen's death was confirmed by his father, Edward Turen, on the evening of Sunday, November 12. He told Deadline, "Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him." A cause of death was yet to be determined.
Hollywood is feeling the impact of Kevin Turen's loss
In both HBO's "Euphoria" and "The Idol," Kevin Turen worked alongside director, Sam Levinson. Turen and Levinson worked together for years, and along with Sam's wife, Ashley Levinson, they co-founded Little Lamb Productions. In addition to their famous series, they also worked together on the 2020 film, "Pieces of a Woman." Among the many films in Turen's massive portfolio, he also produced the first two films in the "X" trilogy, "X" and "Pearl," as well as the third installment, "MaXXXine," which has yet to be released.
In the wake of his death, plenty of folks from the industry have spoken out. Academy Award-nominated producer Lynette Taylor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a photo of Turen alongside the caption, "Utterly tragic. Such a horrific loss." Another major producer, Cassian Elwes, also chimed in on X to say, "A good friend and true indie film maker died tonight too young. I'm so sad. Hold your love[d] ones close. Life is precious and fleeting."