What To Know About The Drama Surrounding The Idol Starring Lily-Rose Depp

HBO's "The Idol" was supposed to be "the biggest show of the summer," according to its director, Sam Levinson. Nothing went as planned. The Lily-Rose Depp-led series was officially canceled after just one season and received largely negative reviews (19% rating on Rotten Tomatoes). "The Idol" has been criticized for its gratuitous sexual content, not-so-subtle misogyny, and boring characters.

The story follows Jocylen, a fallen pop star played by Depp, as she attempts to make an industry comeback. Along the way, she gets mixed up with a crusty nightclub owner and part-time cult leader named Tedros (played by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye). What follows is some super cringy dialogue, questionable acting on the part of The Weeknd, and what GQ magazine called "the worst sex scene in history."

Although first drafts of "The Idol" aimed to make fun of toxic aspects of the entertainment industry, the final result looked drastically different ... Especially after Sam Levinson took the lead, replacing the show's original director, Amy Seimetz. "What I signed up for was a dark satire of fame and the fame model in the 21st century," an anonymous production member told Rolling Stone. It originally highlighted "the things that we subject our talent and stars to, the forces that put people in the spotlight, and how that can be manipulated in the post-Trump world." Ultimately, the show morphed from satire into the real thing, according to this source. Still, some of the show's stars tried to put an end to criticism.