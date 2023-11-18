Why Paris Hilton Fans Were Concerned About Her Son's Health

Gone are the days when Paris Hilton was making headlines for her partying ways. The socialite has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, becoming a successful businesswoman and caring mother. In 2021, she tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum after two years of dating. "Carter actually reminds me of my dad! He makes me feel safe and happy. I finally found the right one," she told People.

Hilton and Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in January 2023. His first name, Phoenix, was inspired by the mythical bird that rose from its own ashes, while his middle name, Barron, is a tribute to the model's grandfather. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future," Hilton wrote in her biography, "Paris: The Memoir" (via People).

In October 2023, the model took her baby on a trip to New York City and decided to share her experience on Instagram. But, as soon as she posted a couple of photos of her son, several fans commented on his appearance, saying his head is unusually large. Some went as far as suggesting that he might have a rare disease called macrocephaly.