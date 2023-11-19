The Dark Times Robbie Williams Lived Through Before He Embraced Sobriety

When Robbie Williams joined the pop group Take That at just 16 years old, he didn't realize it would change his life for better and for worse. During an appearance on the "Chris Thrall's Bought The T-Shirt" podcast, Williams shared that boyband fame worsened his negative self-image because people were openly commenting on everything he disliked about himself. At the time, the media also made Williams out to be somebody he wasn't, and the singer felt pressured to live up to it. In his self-titled 2023 documentary, "Robbie Williams," Williams explained how he developed a dangerous coping mechanism.

"I used to drink and do drugs because it helped me not feel this way, when you strip that away all the everything comes up that you've been suppressing and I've been suppressing that for years. I'm depressed and I'm mentally ill," the pop star admitted. "I had to go on stage in front of thousands of people feeling like you're on the hundredth floor, the room's burning and you either stay in the room or burn to death or you jump out of the window to your death. It's that uncomfortable," (via News.com.au).

The "Angels" singer revealed that each night, he would take just about any drugs he could access and down a bottle of vodka before heading into rehearsals. Although the pop star knew he was drinking too much, Williams didn't have it in him to stop. But thankfully, a few close calls finally opened his eyes to the reality of the situation.