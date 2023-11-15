Chris Appleton And Lukas Gage's Full Fast-Moving Relationship Timeline

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage had the very definition of a whirlwind romance. While they both work in showbiz, their lives couldn't be more different. Appleton works as a hairstylist to stars like Kim Kardashian (and isn't afraid to spill his secrets on getting that perfectly glossy, red carpet look,) and Gage shines onscreen in shows like "The White Lotus." Appleton is also 12 years Gage's senior, but they instantly seemed like they'd have a successful age-gap relationship.

We first learned about their budding romance in February 2023 after Gage took to Instagram to share some snaps from their vacation in Mexico. At the time, Gage wasn't as vocal about his sexuality, so people began to guess that the post was the "Euphoria" star's big coming out moment, as well as announcing his new relationship. Gage and Appleton seemingly went red-carpet official with their romance in March 2023, after attending a Vanity Fair x TikTok event.

That same month, Gage addressed the public's speculation about both the relationship and his sexuality in a New York Times interview: "If they want to think that, they can. I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out." In contrast, an ecstatic Appleton was ready to spill to Drew Barrymore.