Matt LeBlanc's Final Goodbye To Matthew Perry On Instagram Will Leave You In Tears
The world was shocked to find out that Matthew Perry, beloved star of "Friends," died at age 54 on October 28. While "Friends" fans were saddened by the news, his family and friends were, of course, even more deeply impacted by the loss. Perry's "Friends" castmates summarized their first reaction to the news of Perry's death in a joint statement released to People saying: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family." The "Friends" cast noted that more would be said in time.
And now we have the first public comment from one of the main "Friends" cast about Perry's passing. Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, posted a heartbreaking tribute to his dear friend and co-star on Instagram that helped show how close the two really were and how much Perry is missed. Along with several iconic images of the two of them from "Friends," LeBlanc wrote a message directly to Perry: "Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."
Matt LeBlanc closed out his tribute to Matthew Perry with a joke
Matt LeBlanc went on in his Instagram tribute to Matthew Perry: "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never." The relationship between Joey and Chandler was one of the best ones on "Friends," and it seems like the love and affection they had on-screen extended off-screen.
LeBlanc, who once described Perry as his "little brother" to People, also alluded to the struggles that Perry faced in his life in his post: "Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love." Perry had been open about the ups and downs of his addiction recovery journey, particularly in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."
Then in a way that was reminiscent of the playful relationship that existed between Chandler and Joey on "Friends," LeBlanc ended his post to Perry with, "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me." In the comments, people expressed their love for Perry and sympathy for LeBlanc and the grief that he's feeling. People also left comments on previous social media posts of LeBlanc's, as well as on the pages of the other "Friends" stars, asking for them to post about Perry's death.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).