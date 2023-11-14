Matt LeBlanc's Final Goodbye To Matthew Perry On Instagram Will Leave You In Tears

Matt LeBlanc went on in his Instagram tribute to Matthew Perry: "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never." The relationship between Joey and Chandler was one of the best ones on "Friends," and it seems like the love and affection they had on-screen extended off-screen.

LeBlanc, who once described Perry as his "little brother" to People, also alluded to the struggles that Perry faced in his life in his post: "Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love." Perry had been open about the ups and downs of his addiction recovery journey, particularly in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."

Then in a way that was reminiscent of the playful relationship that existed between Chandler and Joey on "Friends," LeBlanc ended his post to Perry with, "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me." In the comments, people expressed their love for Perry and sympathy for LeBlanc and the grief that he's feeling. People also left comments on previous social media posts of LeBlanc's, as well as on the pages of the other "Friends" stars, asking for them to post about Perry's death.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).