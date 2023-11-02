The Devastating First Reactions The Friends Cast Had After Matthew Perry's Death

"Friends" star Matthew Perry's unexpected death at 54 years old was a gut-wrenching blow to the millions of fans who watched him as the lovably awkward and perpetually sarcastic Chandler Bing. But for the cast and crew that knew Perry as a colleague, friend, and brother, the news of his passing was even more shocking.

James Burrows, director of the iconic sitcom, spoke to "Today" about his initial reaction to hearing of Perry's death on October 28, 2023. "I had to have a couple of days to just let it soak in. He was a part of a family, and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore," Burrows said.

"Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman had a similarly heartbreaking response. "I was just in utter shock," Kauffman told "Today" host Hota Kotb. "My first impulse was to text him, honestly. And then deep sadness. It's hard to grasp. You know, one minute, he's here and happy, and then poof. And doing good in the world. Really doing good in the world." The rest of the "Friends" group — David Schwimmer (Ross), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey) — were equally distraught.