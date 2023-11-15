Signs Lori Loughlin Finally Fixed Her Relationship With The Hallmark Channel

For many years, Lori Loughlin was a Hallmark channel staple, starring in the period drama "When Calls the Heart" as Abigail Stanton and headlining the movie series "Garage Sale Mysteries" as Jennifer Shannon. The actor's time on the feel-good network came to an abrupt halt in the wake of the college admissions scandal of 2019, as Loughlin was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Though Hallmark may have severed ties with the "Full House" alum, signs suggest that Loughlin's relationship with the channel isn't completely soured. Specifically, comments from Brian Bird, the executive producer of "When Calls the Heart," convey an interest in bringing Loughlin back to the show, while the actor continues to maintain a positive relationship with her former co-stars.

"This is a tricky question," Bird said when asked about Loughlin's potential return to the show on the "Heart to Hearties" podcast in 2023. "What I can say is that there are good conversations happening. We can't guarantee anything, but there are good conversations happening around this topic."