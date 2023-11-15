What The Cast Of Spy Kids Is Doing Today

The year was 2001. Britney Spears was on top of the world, 9/11 hadn't happened yet, and in the trailer for "Spy Kids," Carmen Cortez (Alexa PenaVega) uttered the line, "My parents can't be spies! They're not cool enough!"

Such was the world of "Spy Kids," Robert Rodriguez's classic 2001 children's film about a brother and sister who learn that their parents are international secret agents. Kids fell in love with the film's blend of action and adventure, helped along by some then-revolutionary CGI special effects. Adults liked it, too; the first film has an impressive 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "Part of it is I write for both [adults and children]. I am the parent and the kid," Rodriguez told CBR. "I'm such a big kid."

Four sequels have followed, and the cast has rotated in and out over the years. Impressively, most of the film's stars are still quite active in Hollywood. More than two decades since the film hit theaters, the cast of "Spy Kids" is continuing to make waves in the industry.