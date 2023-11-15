What The Spice Girls Are Doing Today

The Spice Girls banded together in 1994, and they've been one of the most iconic girl groups ever since. The British group consists of Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice). The Spice Girls reached international fame in the late '90s thanks to hits like "Wannabe" and "Say You'll Be There." The group got their iconic nicknames thanks to a lazy journalist who couldn't remember their real names and dubbed each member based on an off-the-cuff trait. So with Posh, Sporty, Scary, Baby, and Ginger as minted superstars, the world couldn't get enough of them, including the British Royal Family, who have a long history with the Spice Girls.

Halliwell was the first of the group to pull out — in May 1998, Ginger Spice announced that she was stepping away. It wasn't long before the entire group disbanded, and the Spice Girls took a hiatus in 2000. However, in 2012, the group reunited for the London Summer Olympics to serenade audiences with their biggest hits. The Spice Girls banded together again in 2019 for a reunion tour, but Beckham didn't join her fellow stars. Bunton told the Daily Mail in December 2022, "We've been through so much and we still go through so much, from children to work." But in spite of the members' varying levels of commitment to the band over the years, she shared, "There's a bond there and it's very, very strong."