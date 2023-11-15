Meet The Grand Duke And Duchess Of Luxembourg's 5 Kids

Luxembourg, a small European nation located in the center of the continent, holds a unique position as a constitutional monarchy and one of the world's last grand duchies. Its history is marked by a blend of French and Germanic influences with a history dating back to the Roman era. The nation boasts a multilingual and multicultural society, with Luxembourgish, French, and German as its official languages.

The current rulers are Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. Henri, born on April 16, 1955, is the reigning monarch, succeeding his father, Grand Duke Jean, and was officially crowned in 2001. Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, a Cuban-born commoner, became the consort of Henri upon their marriage in 1981. The royal couple has consistently represented Luxembourg on the world stage, enhancing its global influence and diplomatic relations. They have also continued the grand ducal tradition of fostering cultural appreciation and patronage of the arts.

Henri and Maria Teresa have five children — Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, Prince Félix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra, and Prince Sébastien — four of whom are in line for the throne. Their family also includes several grandkids, all of whom are celebrated by their parents and grandparents. It's time to meet the Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg's kids.