Meet The Grand Duke And Duchess Of Luxembourg's 5 Kids
Luxembourg, a small European nation located in the center of the continent, holds a unique position as a constitutional monarchy and one of the world's last grand duchies. Its history is marked by a blend of French and Germanic influences with a history dating back to the Roman era. The nation boasts a multilingual and multicultural society, with Luxembourgish, French, and German as its official languages.
The current rulers are Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. Henri, born on April 16, 1955, is the reigning monarch, succeeding his father, Grand Duke Jean, and was officially crowned in 2001. Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, a Cuban-born commoner, became the consort of Henri upon their marriage in 1981. The royal couple has consistently represented Luxembourg on the world stage, enhancing its global influence and diplomatic relations. They have also continued the grand ducal tradition of fostering cultural appreciation and patronage of the arts.
Henri and Maria Teresa have five children — Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, Prince Félix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra, and Prince Sébastien — four of whom are in line for the throne. Their family also includes several grandkids, all of whom are celebrated by their parents and grandparents. It's time to meet the Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg's kids.
Prince Guillaume
Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie, Prince of Luxembourg, Prince of Nassau and Bourbon-Parma, is the oldest of the five children, born on November 11, 1981, at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. He is a prominent figure in the country due to his role — the Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg. Guillaume earned his French Baccalaureate in 2001 at the Collège Alpin Beau Soleil in Switzerland. In 2002, he completed training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Great Britain, like his father and grandfather.
On October 20, 2012, Guillaume married Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy — the youngest daughter of Count de Lannoy — in a lavish royal wedding held at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg City. The event was attended by numerous royals from around the world, and Stéphanie wore an Elie Saab dress with a 13-foot train. The couple has since welcomed two children, Prince Charles, born in May 2020, and Prince François, born in March 2023. In an interview given shortly after François was born, Guillaume discussed how excited Charles was to be a big brother: "He was so excited to meet him." (via Hello!)
Guillaume has been awarded several honors in his lifetime, including the Knight of the Order of the Gold Lion of the House of Nassau. He is a Lieutenant-Colonel in the Luxembourg Army and a member of the Council of State. The prince is also a patron of many of Luxembourg's programs and associations, including the Chamber Orchestra of Luxembourg and the Luxembourg Cycling Sport Federation.
Prince Félix
Prince Félix Léopold Marie Guillaume, Prince of Luxembourg, Prince of Nassau and Bourbon-Parma, was born on June 3, 1984, at the same hospital as his older brother — in fact, all five of Maria Teresa's children were born there. He is the second child and fourth in line for the throne. Félix received his secondary education at Notre-Dame Sainte-Sophie de Luxembourg, a private school. He also attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and a Swiss boarding school called Collège Alpin Beau Soleil in Villars-sur-Ollon. He can fluently speak French, English, German, and Italian.
On September 21, 2013, Félix married German-born Claire Margareta Lademacher at the Basilica of Sainte Marie-Madeleine de Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume in France. Like her sister-in-law, Claire opted for an Elie Saab gown for the religious ceremony which, 350 guests attended. Félix and Claire have two children, Princess Amalia (born 2014) and Prince Liam (born 2016). However, Claire is expecting a third child — news of the impending birth was announced on July 13, 2023.
As a youngster, Félix was a member of Scouts, and he was also an avid sportsman. While attending Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, he was awarded a "Best Athlete" title five times. He also likes to ski, golf, play tennis, and skydive.
Prince Louis
Prince Louis Xavier Marie Guillaume, Prince of Luxembourg, Prince of Nassau and Bourbon-Parma, is the third of five children, born on August 3, 1986. Louis is not in the line of succession because he renounced his right to the throne prior to his marriage to Tessy Antony in 2006. Louis received his secondary education at the American School of Luxembourg and then attended Collège Alpin Beau Soleil in Switzerland. He earned his diploma in 2005, and Louis can speak Luxembourgish, French, English, Spanish, and German.
Louis was married to Tessy from 2006 until 2019. They had their first child, Prince Gabriel Michael Louis Ronny, on March 12, 2006. Their second child, Prince Noah Etienne Guillaume Gabriel Matthias Xavier, was born in 2007. Tessy remarried Frank Floessel, a Swiss businessman, in 2021. Louis's engagement to Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue, a French lawyer, was announced on April 6, 2021, but the engagement was called off the following year.
The prince holds a degree in communication and a master's degree in psychosocial studies. After talking about his struggles with dyslexia at the International Forum on Learning Disabilities, he started a company to help those with dyslexia succeed in the workplace. He is an avid pilot, loves to ski and snowboard, and holds an Order of the Gold Lion of the House of Nassau.
Princess Alexandra
Princess Alexandra Joséphine Teresa Charlotte Marie Wilhelmine, Princess of Luxembourg and Princess of Nassau and Bourbon-Parma, was born on February 16, 1991. She is the fourth child (and only daughter) of Henri and Maria Teresa, and she is seventh in line for the throne after Félix's son, Prince Liam. Alexandra attended Lycée Vauban, a French high school in Luxembourg. Later, she pursued higher education in the United States and France. Alexandra speaks Luxembourgish, French, English, German, Italian, and Spanish.
In April 2023, Princess Alexandra married Nicolas Bagory from Brittany, France, in a civil ceremony held at Luxembourg Town Hall. The couple's civil wedding was a private affair, but their religious ceremony at Bromes-les-Mimosas on April 29, 2023, was much more lavish. The bride wore an Elie Saab gown, diamond drop earrings, and a tiara from the family collection. After the nuptials, the newly married couple drove off in a vintage convertible.
Alexandra is dedicated to representing her family and Luxembourg, which she exhibits by attending important events such as her State visit to Japan in 2017 or her volunteer work with refugees. She also patronages the Luxembourg Animal Protection League and the Luxembourg Association of the Blind. Like her brothers, the princess dabbles in various sports, including water skiing, gymnastics, and tennis.
Prince Sébastien
Prince Sébastien Henri Marie Guillaume, Prince of Luxembourg, Prince of Nassau and Bourbon-Parma, is the youngest of the five children, born on April 16, 1992. Sébastien earned his International Baccalaureate in the early 2000s at the International School of Luxembourg, and he knows Luxembourgish, French, English, German, and Spanish.
After school, Sébastien did a 7-month internship with Kräizbierg Foundation, working with those with disabilities. In 2014, he headed to Hong Kong for an internship at LVMH Watch & Jewellery. He would then go on to earn a Marketing and Communications degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville in December 2015. Post graduation, Sébastien worked in Germany on a project seeking to find sustainable methods for forest management that also protected wildlife.
Following after various family members, the prince finished training at the Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst in 2017 and was then sworn into the Luxembourgish Army as an officer. Like his grandfather, Sébastien commands his own platoon of Irish Guards. The prince is also known for his rugby skills, having played on his university team and the Luxembourg U18 national rugby team.