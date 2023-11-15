Inside Priscilla Presley's Relationship With Marco Garibaldi

Most of Priscilla Presley's life has been on display, seemingly for public consumption. When she was just 14 years old, she met Elvis Presley, one of the most famous people in the world. By the time she was in her early 20s, Priscilla was married to Elvis, and from then on, every detail of her life, particularly her relationships, was of interest to someone. Priscilla's relationship with Elvis was especially intriguing to the public. From the ages they were when they met and their lavish lifestyle to the end of their marriage, people wanted to know about the extremely famous couple.

Since his death in 1977, Priscilla has been forthcoming about her relationship with Elvis, including publishing her memoir, "Elvis and Me," in 1985 and opening up about their sex life in a press conference at the 2023 Venice Film Festival ahead of the film "Priscilla." "I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in-line in thought, and that was our relationship," she said, as reported by People.

One aspect of Priscilla's life hasn't been quite so public, however — her relationship with Marco Garibaldi. The two were in a romantic relationship for over two decades and share a little-known son, but not much else is revealed about their time together. Here's a look inside Priscilla Presley's relationship with Marco Garibaldi.