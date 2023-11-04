A Look At Priscilla Presley's Relationship History
Priscilla Presley is perhaps best known for her ties to the late Elvis Presley. However, besides this marriage, the actress has had other relationships over the years, some of which were also serious. Yet, despite having numerous other partners, it also seems that Elvis was also there in some way, despite the "King of Rock 'n Roll's" death in 1977.
Part of the renewed interest in Priscilla's love life is tied to the November 2023 release of the film, "Priscilla." The biopic film is based on Priscilla's 1985 biography "Elvis and Me" and was both written and directed by Sofia Coppola. While the movie explores the enduring public interest in the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis, it's also worth wondering how this relationship, which started extremely early in Priscilla's life, may have also influenced future relationships with other men. "Nothing in my upbringing could have prepared me for our life," Priscilla previously wrote about her and Elvis in an essay published in People. Admittedly, nothing could have prepared her for his enduring influence, either.
Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley was Priscilla Presley's most famous relationship. For one, Elvis went on to become a legendary singer, as well as a sought-after live performer who quickly lived up to his moniker as the "King of Rock 'n' Roll." Yet the circumstances around their relationship also caught the attention of the public. The two had a ten-year age difference, first meeting in 1959 – Priscilla only 14 years old – when Elvis and Priscilla's father were stationed overseas at an Air Force base in Germany. Their friendship blossomed quickly, and the two found themselves missing each other when Elvis returned to the U.S. They started a long-term relationship until Priscilla returned to America to be with Elvis. The couple married in 1967 when Priscilla was 21.
During a speech after the premiere of the film "Priscilla" in September 2023, Priscilla stated that Elvis remained the "love of her life" but that she couldn't handle his lifestyle, according to Entertainment Weekly. "It didn't mar our relationship. We still remained very close," she said. "And, of course, we had our daughter, and I made sure that he saw her all the time. It was like we never left each other." Priscilla and Elvis welcomed baby Lisa Marie Presley in 1968. Their marriage, which was marked by controversies, ultimately ended in divorce in 1973. Yet it was clear the two never got over one another.
Michael Stone
After Priscilla and Elvis Presley separated in 1972, she began dating Michael "Mike" Stone, a martial arts instructor whom she had met several years prior when Elvis took up martial arts lessons. In fact, according to The Daily Mail, Stone and Priscilla had an affair while the latter was still married to Elvis. Things took an ugly turn when Elvis' now ex-wife started openly dating Stone, and he even reportedly talked about his intentions to order a hit-man to kill Stone. It's also thought that the affair between Priscilla and Stone was just one of the many contributors to the Presleys' divorce, along with Elvis' own affairs and excessive drug use. "She found out I was seeing other women," Elvis later said, as reported by Express. "I found out she was seeing another guy. It broke my heart. I wanted him killed. It really had crossed my mind. But I later realized it was all my pride and ego that was wanting him killed."
Priscilla's relationship with Stone lasted for a few years but ultimately ended in 1975. While Elvis' jealousy and control may have contributed to the relationship's demise, Stone's own behavior also played a role, which included talking with the press about the love triangle. In a 2021 interview with an Elvis fan site, Stone said of his relationship with Priscilla, "I am sure I served a purpose by our relationship, and I benefitted and learned a great deal from my experiences with her."
Terry O'Neill
After Priscilla Presley's relationship with Michael Stone ended, she briefly dated Terry O'Neill in 1975. O'Neill, who died in 2019, was a famous British photographer known for his portfolio of work that included notable celebrities. According to Iconic Images, these included musicians such as Elvis, David Bowie, and The Beatles, as well as other famous figures such as Winston Churchill and Audrey Hepburn.
Per the Daily Mail, the relationship lasted only two months. O'Neill moved back to England, and he eventually married his first wife, Fate Dunaway. Interestingly, during Priscilla's brief relationship with him, O'Neill reportedly said that Elvis still called Priscilla all the time, including while they were in bed together. "If she'd gone back to Elvis, she would have been destroyed," O'Neill said. "Instead, Elvis destroyed himself." It was clear that Elvis still had feelings for his ex-wife and was forever jealous of her attempts to move on.
Robert Kardashian
You might know Robert Kardashian as the late father of mega-celebrities Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, who was once married to Kris Jenner – or as one of the attorneys in the infamous O.J. Simpson murder trial. However, what you may not know is that Kardashian also had a previous relationship with Priscilla Presley. This occurred before Kardashian married Jenner, known by her maiden name, Kris Houghton, at the time.
Interestingly, though, Houghton and Kardashian had already been in a relationship and were in the middle of a break-up when Kardashian and Presley started dating in 1975. According to Jerry Oppenheimer's 2017 biography, "The Kardashians: An American Drama," Kardashian was quite smitten with Presley and reportedly wanted to marry her. Oppenheimer quoted Presley as telling Kardashian, "Look, I'm not going to marry anyone until Elvis dies." The relationship didn't last long, and Kardashian ultimately married Houghton in 1978.
Elie Ezerzer
After her short-term relationship with Robert Kardashian, Priscilla Presley dated Elie Ezerzer, who also happened to be her hairstylist. The pair started dating during the summer of 1976. In August of that year, the San Antonio Express even ran a headline declaring, "Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla falls in love — with her hairdresser." The publication noted that Ezerzer was three years younger than Priscilla and that the pair met in early 1976 when her friends recommended him as a stylist. During their time together, the couple enjoyed traveling, including to Hawaii and Las Vegas.
Interestingly, Ezerzer was also reportedly fond of Elvis Presley and did impersonations of him before he met Priscilla. According to Suzanne Finstad's biography, "Child Bride: The Untold Story of Priscilla Beaulieu Presley," the main reason Ezerzer was drawn to Priscilla was due to her connection to Elvis. Finstad also quoted Priscilla as saying of Ezerzer, "I was attracted to Elie because he was unique, too. I just found Elie fascinating. He was a very emotional person, very French. Captivating, different."
Kirk Kerkorian
Priscilla Presley's time with Elie Ezerzer was short-lived, and she then moved on to dating Kirk Kerkorian, a real estate investor and billionaire well known for his work in Las Vegas. According to Forbes, Kerkorian, who died in 2015 at the age of 98, is perhaps most famous for his purchase of MGM Studios, as well as the buying land in Vegas and building the MGM casino and hotel in the 1960s.
Yet, while media outlets report that Priscilla and Kerkorian did indeed date, the exact timeline and details aren't clear. This is perhaps due to a reported non-disclosure agreement Kerkkorian made Priscilla sign, which other women had also claimed to have signed when dating him. There has also been much speculation about whether Kerkorian might have previously met Priscilla at some point in Las Vegas, as her ex-husband, Elvis Presley, was a large influence in the region.
Michael Edwards
While Priscilla Presley dated a few men after her marriage with Elvis Presley ended, one of her more serious relationships began when she met the coveted model Michael Edwards. The two started dating in 1977, and the long-term relationship lasted until 1984. It was said to be a whirlwind romance that involved a lot of traveling, and the pair also allowed the press to photograph them quite frequently during their adventures.
However, as was the case with other men in Priscilla's life, it seemed that Elvis was always in the background of her relationship with Edwards — even though Elvis had died the year she and Edwards started dating. Later, Edwards penned a controversial book called "Priscilla, Elvis, and Me: In the Shadow of the King," which was said to be partly a parody of Priscilla's own memoir, "Elvis and Me." Despite her marital problems with Elvis, Priscilla still tries to protect his legacy. During a 1979 interview published in Interview Magazine that included both Priscilla and Edwards, Priscilla said, when asked whether press coverage of her late ex-husband bothered her, "There's been so much said already. It's painful. Why can't they let him rest?" It's easy to see how Edwards' book, then, might have felt like a betrayal.
Marco Garibaldi
While Priscilla Presley's most famous relationship was with Elvis Presley, her longest relationship was with Brazilian music producer Marco Garibaldi. In fact, the two were together for more than 20 years. They met in 1983 and eventually split in 2006.
Priscilla also had a child with Marco, a son named Navarone Garcia Garibaldi. Navarone is almost 20 years younger than his half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley. Interestingly, the two half-siblings were in the music business, much like their respective fathers, but in different ways. While Lisa Marie was a singer-songwriter, Navarone is a singer and guitarist who also formed a rock band called "Them Guns." Reportedly, Priscilla had a habit of playing Elvis music in their home, which made Marco uncomfortable. "I think my dad had a bit of a complex about it," Navarone told the publication. "It wasn't until after he left that my mom started playing his music again freely."
Nigel Lythgoe
Priscilla Presley reportedly began dating Nigel Lythgoe, a television executive, around 2007. In a previous interview, Lythgoe revealed that the two began seeing each other after his 34-year marriage ended in divorce. "She was just finishing a relationship," he told the Daily Mail. "She got me through a lot. The divorce devastated me ... We've become dear friends. I call a friendship a relationship. It's not just her looks. She's just gorgeous as a person, too." In that same interview, though, Lythgoe also claimed he didn't consider Presley his "lover."
The relationship ended after a few years in 2009. It would seem that Lythgoe and Presley became close, including their families. "When new friends like Priscilla come into your life, it does help to heal the wounds," Lythgoe told the Mirror in 2009. "She's so intelligent. She's lived such a full life ... Priscilla's the sweetest person you could ever hope to meet."
Richie Palmer
In an interesting love square, Priscilla Presley started dating Richie Palmer, the ex-husband of late model and actress Raquel Welch, who had previously been tied to Nigel Lythgoe. The precise timeline of these two separate relationships isn't clear, but that didn't stop the tabloids from calling it a "partner swap." It's thought that Lythgoe and Welch started dating around 2013. "They started dating in early September, with Raquel knowing full well that Nigel used to date Priscilla, who then moved on to Richard," an unnamed source told the National Enquirer at the time. "Raquel and Nigel think the whole situation is a hoot. To some, it might seem a bit twisted, but it's not like that at all."
In all, Presley's relationship with Palmer was short-lived, reportedly lasting only a few months sometime after 2009 but before 2013. Palmer himself is an actor, producer, and former restaurant owner. He was also Welch's fourth and final husband.
Toby Anstis
Dating Toby Anstis was perhaps Priscilla Presley's most surprising relationship. This is because Anstis is 27 years younger than Presley. The pair dated in 2013, causing a public stir when they were caught kissing. They reportedly met in 2012 and went on three dates together over three weeks while Presley was in London. "As a kid watching Dallas, I fancied the pants off her," Anstis told the Mirror. "She was beautiful and still is, if I'm honest." Anstis himself is a DJ, as well as a children's television show actor.
Anstis also revealed that Presley talked a lot about her late ex-husband on their first date. "It was almost an out-of-body experience, listening to Elvis' ex-wife talking about Elvis," he said. "This is the most iconic pop star ever, and I'm sitting there listening to the woman who knew him best. She talked about him a lot, and it's obvious she still misses him."
Other rumored relationships
Priscilla Presley has had long-term and short-term relationships, and most have been confirmed publicly. However, there have also been rumored relationships with a few other men, notably Richard Gere, Julio Iglesias, and Tom Jones.
So, where did these rumors begin? The claims of Priscilla dating Gere and Iglesias all stem back to Presley's ex-boyfriend Michael Edwards and his book, "Priscilla, Elvis, and Me." Edwards claimed that she dated these men briefly in the 1980s. Unless any of these individuals publicly confirm, these relationships remain merely rumors.
As for Jones, he's denied a romantic connection to Priscilla, though it's interesting to note that he was close friends with Elvis Presley. He's also maintained a decades-long relationship with Priscilla. In 2021, he told People, "We're not dating, but we do go out to dinner ... she's a very dear friend of mine, Priscilla. I mean, I met her in the '60s, and she's been a friend of mine ever since. But there is nothing romantic, no."