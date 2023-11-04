A Look At Priscilla Presley's Relationship History

Priscilla Presley is perhaps best known for her ties to the late Elvis Presley. However, besides this marriage, the actress has had other relationships over the years, some of which were also serious. Yet, despite having numerous other partners, it also seems that Elvis was also there in some way, despite the "King of Rock 'n Roll's" death in 1977.

Part of the renewed interest in Priscilla's love life is tied to the November 2023 release of the film, "Priscilla." The biopic film is based on Priscilla's 1985 biography "Elvis and Me" and was both written and directed by Sofia Coppola. While the movie explores the enduring public interest in the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis, it's also worth wondering how this relationship, which started extremely early in Priscilla's life, may have also influenced future relationships with other men. "Nothing in my upbringing could have prepared me for our life," Priscilla previously wrote about her and Elvis in an essay published in People. Admittedly, nothing could have prepared her for his enduring influence, either.