General Hospital: Ruthless Ned Is Ready To Be The Next Edward Quartermine

Michael Corinthos has become almost as ruthless and manipulative as his great-grandfather Edward Quartermaine, so if Ned Quartermaine is going to go toe-to-toe against him and Drew Cain, he's got to bring his A-game to the table. As Ned gained power in recent years, it caused an issue with Olivia, and he chose to prioritize his family over business. However, this made him something of a pushover, and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) — a decidedly non-Quartermaine — became a majority shareholder and CEO of ELQ. Now that Ned's back, he's going to have to use a different strategy in order to maintain peace in his marriage and keep ELQ intact as Edward did for decades.

He's got one advantage in that he now has something to hold over Nina's head. While Michael is already using his own knowledge of her actions to control her, Ned could do the same and paint her as a villain. In doing so, he could be just as ruthless as he needs to be, while simultaneously laying the blame at Nina's feet. Poor Nina doesn't really deserve what's coming her way, and her new marriage to mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), as well as her recent connection with long-lost daughter (and Michael's wife) Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), are going to be blown to smithereens. But hey, that's the price of doing business. You have to break a few eggs to make an omelet.