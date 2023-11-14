Courteney Cox's Tribute To Matthew Perry Highlights Their Sweet Off-Screen Connection

Courteney Cox is looking back on the good times with her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles home on October 28. There was a small, private funeral for him at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, and, of course, his five "Friends" co-stars were all in attendance. A joint statement was released by the group of actors shortly after his death, advising that they needed time to privately grieve and process what had happened before making any additional or individual statements publicly.

The first of the "Friends" cast to speak out on social media was Matt LeBlanc, whose tribute to Perry will leave you in tears. That was followed on the same day by Courteney Cox. In her Instagram tribute, Cox gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse about what it was like working with Perry during one of the most famous scenes they had together — when Monica and Chandler sleep together in London and they're almost caught by Ross bursting into Chandler's room in Season 4, Episode 24: "The One With Ross' Wedding."

Cox wrote: "In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."