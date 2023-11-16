Intense 90 Day Fiance Moments When Production Was Forced To Step In

In the "90 Day Fiance" universe, the real story only begins after couples think they've found love. In this hit TLC franchise, viewers meet couples who may or may not tie the knot in 90 days. Things are also further complicated because the couples starring in this reality series live in different parts of the world. On the show, one partner relocates to be close to their lover while on a fiance visa (the overseas partner often moves to the U.S., but for some couples, it's the other way around). While living together, they determine whether they should stay together and take the next step or part ways.

Throughout several episodes, some relationships get stronger while others unravel as couples spend time together and even meet with each other's families. And every moment, good or bad, is captured by the cameras. While drama may be good for ratings, things can still get a little too intense for the show. In times like this, producers may decide to intervene at their own discretion. "I think the crews and the very strong production personnel that are on this show have a really good sense of when to step in and when to not," Alon Orstein, TLC senior vice president of production and development, explained to E! News. The cameras also keep rolling for a few minutes, even when a producer comes into the frame, just long enough for viewers to realize that things could have been much worse.