The Tragic Loss Matthew Perry Never Got Over

There have been many devastating first reactions after Matthew Perry's death rocked Hollywood and shocked the world. Based on the aftermath of this tragic loss, it's easy to see just how adored the actor was by his friends and loved ones. It's safe to say that Perry's death is one that will be difficult for many folks to bounce back from. Interestingly, this was a feeling that Perry himself had dealt with too. Matthew Perry dated his fair share of famous women over the course of his life, and he opened up about many of them in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

Perry wasn't shy about speaking fondly of his exes in his book — even folks he'd dated many years prior. He was also very open about taking responsibility for the ways in which he failed his former partners. It was clear that Perry felt apologetic about how his battle with addiction affected his relationships throughout his life. The way he spoke about one relationship, in particular, stuck out in this way. In 1996, Perry started dating producer and studio executive for television, Jamie Tarses. And, Perry made it very clear in his book that both their relationship and Tarses' death had quite a lasting impact on him. She was so important to him, in fact, that he gave her a very special shoutout.