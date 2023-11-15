How The Friends-Inspired Central Perk Cafe Honored Matthew Perry's Memory

Could we be any more excited? A real-life version of the iconic Central Perk from the hit NBC show "Friends" has opened in Boston.

The cafe was set to open in October 2023, but they delayed the opening after the unexpected death of Matthew Perry. It got pushed back to November 14, 2023, and for opening day, they sweetly decided to make sure to recognize Perry, who memorably played the sarcastic Chandler Bing. Here's how they did it — all day on the first day, the coffees came with coffee sleeves featuring one of Perry's famous lines as Chandler — "Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" — according to People.

The coffeehouse has sleeves with quotes from all six of the main characters from "Friends," so it's touching that, for the first day, just a couple of weeks after Perry died, the establishment chose to honor only Chandler. We're guessing super fans may be saving those sleeves...