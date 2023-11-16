Donald Trump Bizarrely Shaded Taylor Swift And Miley Cyrus Over His January 6th Song

Future history books are sure to include January 6, 2021, among the darkest dates in America's lifetime. A mob of Donald Trump's staunchest supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in protest over the results of the presidential election, breaching barriers and attacking the police guard. When the dust settled, the crowd had caused some $2.9 million in damages and temporarily disrupted the congressional certification of President Joe Biden. Yet, despite calls from staff and family members alike, the outgoing president hesitated to take action for an endless 187 minutes.

Even when he finally made a public plea for the protesters to disperse, Donald Trump refused to say the election was over or acknowledge that he had lost the race. Instead, the controversial politician continued to decry the election as "fraudulent," and offered his sympathy to the insurrectionists: "I know you're hurt, I know your pain. ... We love you, you're very special," (via C-Span). Not only has Trump held on to that opinion ever since, he's doubled down on it. In March 2023, the former president collaborated on a fundraising stunt with the J6 Prison Choir, comprised of about 20 men jailed for participating in January 6.

The project was a recording called "Justice for All." It intersperses Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with the singers' rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." The number closes with the group chanting, "USA! USA!" six times. It was a (brief) success digitally, a point Trump couldn't resist making at a campaign rally while taking a shot at Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.