This Action Star Was The Inspiration For Ken In Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie

During a panel discussion about the "Barbie" movie at the Directors Guild of America Theater, Greta Gerwig, the director and co-writer of the hit movie, surprised everyone by revealing that Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, was inspired by Sylvester Stallone. As reported by People, the action star wasn't aware of this while the movie was in production but rang Gerwig up once he found out. "He was into it, and I was very honored," she noted.

"Barbie" made history on its own, of course, becoming Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing film ever with worldwide box office earnings of nearly $1.4 billion. Luckily for Gerwig's Ken, despite his initial reluctance to join the cast, Gosling realized he was "Kenough" and accepted the role. "It was only ever Ryan Gosling, and it was a long journey," Gerwig shared with Rolling Stone, adding, "Margot [Robbie] and I just wouldn't take no for an answer."

However, it was Gosling's daughters' treatment of a Ken doll that influenced his decision to take on the part. The actor revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that finding poor Ken "face down next to a squashed lemon" in his backyard prompted Gosling to get on board. He hilariously texted Gerwig: "I shall be your Ken, for his story must be told." The rest is history, and Stallone was, unexpectedly and unknowingly, a big part of it.