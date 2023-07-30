14 Little Details In The Barbie Movie Only Adults Notice

Well, the much-anticipated "Barbie" movie is finally here — and it certainly does not disappoint. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll along with Ryan Gosling as her dimly cheerful beachy boyfriend, Ken, the film has already smashed records. After its first weekend in cinemas, it was named the biggest opening for a female director and after just one week, it brought in $256.6 million. In other words, "Barbie" is officially the movie of the summer.

Even though the film sees the famous Mattel doll get the live-action treatment, it isn't exactly a kids' film. Mattel's film producer Robbie Brenner told Variety that the company had decided to take some big risks by making the film more adult and complicated than people might have expected. "When everybody read the script here for the first time, I'm sure there were things that were like, 'Wow, that sort of pushes things a little bit,'" Brenner said. "But we all decided there were going to be moments where it might feel a little scary, but we're going to be rewarded for that ... And that's what we did."

That certainly is what they did. Kids will love it, but adults will probably love it more. Here are 14 parts of "Barbie" that only adults will get.