Stevie Nicks And Joe Walsh's Breakup Was More Necessary Than We Realized

Falling in and out of love in a whirlwind of music, fame, and excess seemed like the status quo for rock icons of the vibrant 1980s, and from an outside perspective, Stevie Nicks and Joe Walsh appeared to be no exception. But their split in 1986 wasn't just another byproduct of two creatives unwilling to be tied down — it was becoming a matter of life or death.

The "Rhiannon" singer, who has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, spoke with Q Magazine in 2008 (via CheatSheet) about her short-lived fling with The Eagles guitarist, admitting they broke up due to their excessive cocaine use. "[Walsh] told my friend and [backing] singer Sharon, 'I'm leaving Stevie because I'm afraid that one of us is going to die, and the other one won't be able to save the other person.'"

Walsh said the couple's dangerous addiction was becoming out of control, saying, "Neither of us can live through this, so the only way to save both of us is for me to leave."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).