David Schwimmer's Ode To Matthew Perry Makes Us Cry And Laugh At The Same Time

Following Matthew Perry's unexpected death in October, many of his former "Friends" co-stars have made moving, public tributes to their long-time friend, including Matt LeBlanc's final Instagram goodbye. David Schwimmer, who played Ross Gellar on the '90s sitcom, similarly took to Instagram to share a post that had "Friends" fans both laughing and crying.

"Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," Schwimmer captioned the photo, which features the two actors making dramatic expressions while wearing "Miami Vice"-inspired suits from a fan-favorite Thanksgiving episode of "Friends." After praising his colleague's comedic timing and acting abilities, he added, "You had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

The actor finished out the post with a bittersweet reference to a classic Chandler joke formula. "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around," Schwimmer wrote. "Could there BE any more clouds?"

