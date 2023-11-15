Lisa Kudrow Thanks Matthew Perry For Years Of Memories In Tear-Jerking Post

Matthew Perry's death at age 54 came as a shock, and nowhere is that shock and grief more evident than in the tributes that have come in from his "Friends" co-stars. In the first days after his death, the joint statement from Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer started with, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. [...] "In time we will say more, as and when we are able," via People.

That time seems to have come. One by one, each of the "Friends" stars have posted public tributes to Perry. It started with LeBlanc and Cox, then Aniston and Schwimmer — Schwimmer's ode to Perry made us both laugh and cry — and now Kudrow has spoken out.

Kudrow posted to Instagram a picture of her and Perry from the early days of "Friends," and she wrote a list of thank yous to Perry that will bring a tear to your eye. "Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have," Kudrow wrote. "Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew." We'll be right back; just getting some tissues.