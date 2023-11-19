Tragic Details About Shakira

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, known internationally as Shakira, is a musical sensation thanks to her infectious pop anthems like "She Wolf," "Hips Don't Lie," and "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." In 1995, her breakout album, "Pies Descalzos," sold millions of copies and soared to the top of the Latin music charts. In 2001, the Colombian singer released her hit single, "Whenever, Wherever," and became a global phenomenon. Shakira and her famously honest hips have gone on to have a meteoric career that spans three decades and counting.

The multi-Grammy winner has sold more than 80 million albums and is widely considered one of the most successful female Latin singers of all time. As Sony executive Afo Verde told Billboard, "She's one of those few cases in the world who, despite the passage of time, continues to work with the same excitement, quality, respect and attention to detail as she did in the beginning."

Despite her success, though, Shakira has experienced plenty of setbacks. The tragic events of Shakira's life – from suffering a tragic loss to battling criminal charges – will tug at your heartstrings.