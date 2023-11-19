Inside North West's Relationship With Her Dad Kanye

Kanye West has undoubtedly been caught in his fair share of controversy and high-profile media attention — but pushing aside all things problematic involving West, it appears there might be one thing the "Gold Digger" rapper continues to succeed at: Fatherhood. And if any proof is needed of that, all you'd have to do is ask his children. "Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change," a source reported to E! News in 2022 amidst West's divorce from Kim Kardashian. "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship."

However, as much as West loves all of his children, it appears as if his relationship with his eldest daughter North, 10 at the time of publication, is particularly special. For starters, while all of West and Kardashian's children have meaningful names, North was chosen to represent something the pair felt was something monumental. "The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is [Kim and Kanye's] highest point together," reported grandmother Kris Jenner said on a 2013 episode of "The View."

Beyond having an important name, North shares a bond with her father that we simply haven't seen with any of his other children. Here, we're digging deeper into North West's relationship with her dad Kanye.