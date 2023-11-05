North West's Best Fashion Moments Yet

North West may just be a kid, but she's well on her way to becoming one of the foremost fashion icons of her generation. Up there with celebrity children including Blue Ivy Carter and Zaya Wade, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West found a love for expressing herself through fashion at an early age. And while there's nothing wrong with mainstream style, North is carving out her own aesthetic with daring outfits that embrace the unconventional.

Though she's still in the early years of her life, North has already undergone quite a fashion evolution. As a toddler, the style savant gravitated toward more feminine looks with glamorous elements. As she's gotten closer to being a teenager, North's fashion tastes have grown to include more masculine styles, futuristic accessories, and ensembles that feature contrasting aesthetics. She's demonstrated a skill for creating outfits that tie in polar opposite styles that work shockingly well together — a task even the most style-savvy adults can struggle with. We have no doubt that North will continue to serve fashion slay after fashion slay, but for now, we're taking a look at some of her best looks yet.