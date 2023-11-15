General Hospital's Josh Swickard And Family Leave Their LA Life Behind

Joshua Swickward has dazzled fans on "General Hospital" as Detective Harrison Chase since arriving in Port Charles in 2018. Chase was first connected to the ongoing Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) drama, hoping to put his former lover behind bars. Eventually, Chase met Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), and the two became romantically involved until Michael Corinthos needed Willow to secure custody of his son against Nelle. Chase and Willow's relationship came to an abrupt end, as he sacrificed his own happiness to push her and Michael together for the betterment of the child.

Eventually, Chase found love once again with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton). However, the couple has experienced more than their fair share of hurdles since admitting their romantic attraction for each other. In the midst of defending Brook Lynn, Chase attacked a man, resulting in him being suspended from the police force. He was no longer allowed to be a detective, instead opting to become a singing sensation at the scheming suggestion of Brook Lynn.

Chase was giving up hope, and ready to leave his life as a cop behind, but luckily, strings were pulled and he was able to secure his job back. Despite Chase not leaving his old life behind after all, the same can't be said regarding his portrayer, Swickward. According to Swickward's official Instagram, he's leaving Los Angeles in his rearview mirror and heading to a life on the farm. Fans of the actor shouldn't fret, as this shouldn't impact his spot on "GH."