General Hospital Star Josh Swickard Celebrates Heartwarming Family News
Actor Josh Swickard plays Detective Harrison Chase on "General Hospital," who has been suspended from the police force for twice defending the honor of his now girlfriend, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (via Soap Opera Spy). Since he has been unemployed, BLQ decided it would be good to capitalize on Chase's singing skills and is working hard as his manager to turn him into a pop star — a decision that has fans split on whether or not that's a good direction for the character. Although Daytime Confidential reported that Chase would rather be a cop than a singer, he's doing it to make BLQ happy. Swickard himself has been happy to participate in Chase's singing storyline which allows the actor to have fun on set, per Soaps in Depth.
Swickard is truly talented in real life, not only being a fantastic singer but also participating in a triathlon for which he didn't even do any training (via Instagram). Swickard has also starred in a few made-for-streaming movies with his wife producer/actress Lauren Swickard, whom he met on the set of the film "Roped." After the Swickards released their film "A California Christmas" in 2020, the Daily Mail reported that the couple announced they were expecting their first child.
Now, Josh Swickard has taken to social media to announce another family milestone.
Josh Swickard makes another astounding revelation
"General Hospital" star Josh Swickard, who plays Harrison Chase, had another major family announcement that he made on Instagram. "WE ARE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!!!!!" he wrote. "Feeling so grateful to be on this journey again." Congratulations came pouring in from fans and even fellow soap stars such as Eden McCoy, Finola Hughes, Sofia Mattsson, Ingo Rademacher, Courtney Hope, Tamara Braun, Cameron Mathison, Chloe Lanier, and Parry Shen among others. The post included pictures of Swickard and his wife Lauren Swickard and their daughter Savannah — one of which had Lauren holding pictures of the baby's sonogram.
Fans were happy for the couple with one replying, "Yay, look at you all! Exciting times'" and another writing, "Ah!! Congratulations @joshswickard and Lauren! How exciting and beautiful!!" One viewer wrote, "Sending love & blessings on your newest little miracle." The replies were unanimous in not only their happiness for the couple but also their good thoughts with a fan saying, "Best Wishes for Healthy Baby & Mommy!"
One reply simply stated, "The couple from A California Christmas," in reference to the film of the same name that Lauren produced, wrote and starred in with Swickard, along with its sequel, "A California Christmas: City Lights" (via Datebook).
The proud family truly has a lot to celebrate this year!