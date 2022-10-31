General Hospital Star Josh Swickard Celebrates Heartwarming Family News

"General Hospital" star Josh Swickard, who plays Harrison Chase, had another major family announcement that he made on Instagram. "WE ARE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!!!!!" he wrote. "Feeling so grateful to be on this journey again." Congratulations came pouring in from fans and even fellow soap stars such as Eden McCoy, Finola Hughes, Sofia Mattsson, Ingo Rademacher, Courtney Hope, Tamara Braun, Cameron Mathison, Chloe Lanier, and Parry Shen among others. The post included pictures of Swickard and his wife Lauren Swickard and their daughter Savannah — one of which had Lauren holding pictures of the baby's sonogram.

Fans were happy for the couple with one replying, "Yay, look at you all! Exciting times'" and another writing, "Ah!! Congratulations @joshswickard and Lauren! How exciting and beautiful!!" One viewer wrote, "Sending love & blessings on your newest little miracle." The replies were unanimous in not only their happiness for the couple but also their good thoughts with a fan saying, "Best Wishes for Healthy Baby & Mommy!"

One reply simply stated, "The couple from A California Christmas," in reference to the film of the same name that Lauren produced, wrote and starred in with Swickard, along with its sequel, "A California Christmas: City Lights" (via Datebook).

The proud family truly has a lot to celebrate this year!