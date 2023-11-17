Shawn Mendes' New Love: Meet Charlie Travers And What To Know

Shawn Mendes has a short but star-studded dating history. The musician had a brief romance with Hailey Bieber after she and Justin Bieber broke up in 2017, but Mendes and the model ultimately went their separate ways. While Bieber got back together with the "Yummy" singer, Mendes went on to spend two years in a relationship with fellow musician Camila Cabello. The pair went public in 2019, and though they broke up at the end of 2021, they've remained friends — and they even appeared to give their romance another try at the beginning of 2023.

Though the "Wonder" singer and Cabello were spotted sharing PDA at Coachella and Taylor Swift's Eras tour, their reunion didn't seem to rekindle their relationship. While he and the "Señorita" singer have settled on being friends, Mendes has been spotted with a new love interest: Charlie Travers.

In November 2023, the "Mercy" crooner and Travers enjoyed a spontaneous beach trip followed by a cozy dinner in West Hollywood. The duo stripped down to their underwear to lounge in the sand, and Travers was photographed with her arm around Mendes while they enjoyed their evening meal. Travers is familiar with the world of fame and fortune, but not by topping charts or appearing on the cover of Vogue. She garnered a following after starring on a popular reality competition show, and she's enjoyed an entertainment career ever since. In fact, you likely saw her on television before you heard her name tied to Mendes.