Megan Fox's Most Disturbing Revelations About Her Chaotic MGK Romance

Actress Megan Fox is spilling it all. The "Transformers" star released her first-ever poetry book, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous," on November 7, 2023, and it's very telling. The deeply personal and somewhat dark collection of poems goes into detail about Fox's heartbreaks and flames, including her current relationship with rap artist Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress and musician first sparked rumors of romance in 2020 when they were cast in the indie film "Midnight In The Switchgrass." According to a source with People, the pair was seen spending a lot of time together outside of work, further convincing fans that a new relationship was in the works and that Fox's relationship with then-husband Brian Austin Green was on the outs. The rumors were confirmed when Green announced on his podcast that he and Fox split shortly after filming for "Midnight In The Switchgrass" wrapped. That same year, Fox and MGK made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the American Music Awards. Two years later, they announced their engagement to the world (via CNN).

While the talented twosome seem like the perfect match, they've had their share of ups and downs. The couple has pushed back their wedding date multiple times, a source with Us Weekly revealed, citing their "hot-tempered" natures as the reason for the delay. With the release of Fox's poetry book, we now know some of the darker and more disturbing parts of her relationship with MGK.