Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 11/20

It's the week of Thanksgiving on "Days of Our Lives," which means that families are getting ready to gather around the table and celebrate what they're thankful for this year: messy custody battles, baby switches, illegal drug fronts, and of course, getting to spend another year in Salem. Get ready "Days of Our Lives" fans, because we've got a new week of spoilers for you.

Right now, the biggest storylines are about Chad and Stephanie's precarious relationship, Ava's new conflict with her job, the drama surrounding Nicole giving birth, and Paulina and Abe growing closer. Viewers of the soap can also expect to see a change in Sarah and Xander's custody battle, the tension between Theresa and Brady come to a head, Ava's new job putting her in a dangerous position, and the DiMera family receiving some devastating news.

For fans who want to know, here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of November 20, 2023.