King Charles' 70th Birthday Portrait Was Full Of Behind-The-Scenes Drama

King Charles III's 70th birthday portrait proves that it doesn't matter if you're a royal or a commoner — getting a decent family photo is often like herding a bunch of contentious, skittish cats. And just like any other family, the drama between its members stops just long enough to snap a picture before raring right back up again.

King Charles and Queen Camilla posted their idyllic portrait to Instagram in November 2018. The monarchs were flanked by Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, their three children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, in the Clarence House gardens. As poised and beaming as they all looked, inside sources reveal the photo was anything but blissful.

According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan," arranging a time for the portrait was a challenge. "Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available," the authors wrote, adding that the brothers "can be hot and cold with their father" (via the New York Post).