Post Malone Has An Even More Permanent Tie To Travis Kelce Than Taylor Swift

The intense beer-pong competition between Post Malone, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes lasted about ten rounds. Malone was determined to win a match and even tried switching partners in an effort to defeat Kelce, who seemed equally as determined. Malone declared if he lost another game to the well-trained athletes, he would get their autographs etched on him. With a tattoo artist on site, this would be easy to do, and Malone ultimately honored his word.

In an October 2023 interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Malone admitted that he inked the athletes' names after his concert. He placed the drunken signatures on his arm, a lifelong reminder of their epic beer pong face-off. Given that tattoos are permanent, Mahomes tried to talk Malone out of his new body art, but he would not be swayed and insisted on going through with it.

Malone doesn't regret his decision and praised both men, telling Stern, "You meet a lot of people in the world, and what's cool is to see people that are successful — much like Taylor and Travis and [Chiefs QB] Patrick [Mahomes] — they really give a sh** about human beings. And I think that's pretty bada**."