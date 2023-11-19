How Hallmark's James Denton Got Along With His Son While Filming Perfect Harmony Together

Working with family can sometimes be a hassle or a headache, but for Hallmark star James Denton and his son, Sheppard Denton, it was perfect harmony. The father-son duo made their first movie appearance together in the 2016 Hallmark flick "For Love & Honor." They reunited for the 2022 rom-com "Perfect Harmony" in which James plays retired one-hit wonder Jack Chandelier, and Sheppard appropriately plays his son, Teddy.

James sat down with TV Insider to discuss the movie, revealing what it was really like working with his son for the second time. "Night and day," the actor admitted. "He turned 13 during the shoot last time. He played a cadet in a military academy, and it was a good role for him, but he didn't play my son, and we didn't have a lot of dramatic scenes together." Their second film offered more one-on-one time both onscreen and off.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum also explained that many of the conversations Jack and Teddy share in the movie were pulled directly from discussions the real-life father and son had, gushing, "I thought he was fantastic."