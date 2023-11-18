How HGTV's Erin And Ben Napier Avoid Raising Their Daughters With Technology

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier are most known for their small-town Mississippi renovations on the show "Home Town," but they're also the dedicated parents of two young girls. The couple has been pretty open about their parenting experiences, with Erin sharing why her children's faces never make it to social media.

The hosts have also talked about their stance on allowing their children to use electronics and social media, explaining that it's something that they've firmly decided against. "My kids have never held a phone or a tablet or anything," Erin told Us Weekly, adding that she prefers to give them outside time instead. "They're getting filthy. They go outside, they play, they dig [and] they climb trees."

In addition to this, the Napiers have also built a community around their technology-free children and don't shy away from having challenging conversations. The couple had their first child, a daughter named Helen, in January 2018. A few years later, the duo welcomed their second kid, their daughter Mae, in 2021.