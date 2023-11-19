Insider Claims Prince Harry Has 'Sensitivity Viewer' Pre-Screen The Crown Final Season

William, Prince of Wales, and his younger brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have spoken publicly about their final conversation with their mother in a 2017 documentary "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy." William and Harry spoke briefly to Princess Diana over the phone, and that phone call will be included in an episode of "The Crown." However, the Netflix series' retelling of that fateful conversation will be fabricated to a point.

"I can't really necessarily remember what I said but all I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was," he told the documentary (via The Telegraph). "Looking back on it now it's incredibly hard. ... Not knowing that was the last time I was going to speak to my mum, how differently that conversation would have panned out if I'd had even the slightest inkling her life was going to be taken that night." William added that he and his brother were in the middle of playing with their cousins at Balmoral Castle and were eager to get off the phone. The brothers have never disclosed their mother's final words to them.

For his part, William has stood firm in his refusal to watch the series. On a 2019 episode of "The Graham Norton Show," Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, described asking the prince if he watched the show at a dinner party. "His answer was a firm, 'No.' But he was very charming and very lovely" (via Hello! Magazine).