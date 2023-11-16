Hallmark's Jonathan Bennett Tells Us His Favorite Childhood Christmas Memory - Exclusive

Among the go-to leading men on the Hallmark Channel, Jonathan Bennett has become an all-time favorite. To Hallmark fans, Bennett is a bonafide Christmas icon. Like any Christmas icon, his love for the holiday started when he was young. In an exclusive interview with The List at Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas Holiday Celebration on November 15, Bennett told us a bit about his favorite childhood Christmas memory and it's very relatable. What's the most memorable part of the holidays for so many kids? Their best present ever, of course.

Special childhood memories are always an important part of the holiday season and they are a particularly important part of Bennett's newest holiday flick, "Christmas on Cherry Lane." The holiday classic-in-the-making is set to premiere on December 9 on the Hallmark Channel, and in it, Bennett plays Mike, a hopeful dad-to-be — a role he thoroughly enjoyed. "It's so fun to be in a relationship on screen with a couple that's wanting to expand their family and grow it and to see that turning point in someone's life when they're expecting... to invite a child to be part of their family," Bennett told us. "It's funny, but it's also very deep, so I'm excited for people to see it."

We're as excited as he is, and as we all eagerly await our trip down Cherry Lane this season, we took a trip down memory lane with Bennett, as he told us all about what Christmas was like when he was young.