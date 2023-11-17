Karen Role Took Brutal Toll On General Hospital Alum Cari Shayne

Cari Shayne is still fondly remembered for her time as Karen Wexler on "General Hospital," which she played from 1992 to 1994, but the role took a toll on her. At the time, Karen was a teenager, and Maurice Benard joined the show as the then-sleazy Sonny Corinthos in 1993 as the owner of a strip club called The Paradise Lounge. He cajoled Karen into working there as a stripper, got her addicted drugs, and even had a brief affair with her. Sonny eventually went on to become a powerful, but good-hearted mobster. Karen, however, would leave Port Charles with Jagger Cates (Antonio Sabato Jr.), only to return as a recast years later, where it was revealed she was the daughter of Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner). But there was a lot going on at the time behind the scenes, and Benard interviewed Shayne on his YouTube series, "State of Mind," which was posted on November 12.

The two got into a deep conversation about her career path, her divorce, and eventually about her time on "GH." Benard explained that when he was initially on the show, he had a mental breakdown and almost quit "General Hospital." Shayne stated that she only knew about it after the fact when he told her, and had chalked his behavior up to intense method acting. She said she didn't remember a lot from those days, stating, "I was also going through a breakdown. And I didn't know it. I didn't really realize where I was."