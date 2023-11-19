Inside Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo's Lavish Life

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo have enjoyed their share of success in their respective careers. With their incredible fame and fortune, they are able to enjoy incredible luxuries that most people can only dream of!

Of course, Levine and his bandmates began enjoying widespread recognition after the release of their first complete album, "Songs About Jane" in 2002. Since then, Levine has become an international sensation and has consequentially acquired immense wealth for his work. Meanwhile, Prinsloo, a native of Namibia, was discovered in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2005 and made her modeling debut later that same year with Prada and Miu Miu The model later became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2007.

Having established themselves as masters of their crafts, the couple now spends their days surrounded by nearly unfathomable luxury. From their multimillion-dollar homes that prestigious publications like Architectural Digest have exalted to various high-value collections of cars, watches, and designer sneakers, Levine and Prinsloo are taking lavish living to another level.