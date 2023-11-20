The Powerful Message Lainey Wilson Wants Young Women To Hear

During the November 2023 Country Music Association Awards, the stunningly transformed Lainey Wilson took home a total of five CMA awards, winning Album of the Year for "Bell Bottom Country" and being honored as Female Vocalist of the Year. Most notably, the country star was awarded the title of Entertainer of the Year, one of the ceremony's highest honors.

When accepting the accolade for Female Vocalist of the Year, Wilson shared a powerful message to all the young girls in the audience, encouraging them to always remember their worth. "For all you little girls watching and for the ones that are here tonight too, it's something that I'm doing," the singer said. "I'm getting up every single day and I'm looking at myself in the mirror and saying, 'I am beautiful. I am smart. I'm godly. I'm fearless.'"

Wilson added a message of perseverance, saying, "If somebody tells me I can't do it, hold my beer. Watch this." With her aspiration of country music fame starting from an early age, Wilson's message of self-worth and perseverance is definitely one that hits home for the women and girls who look up to her.