How Little People, Big World Star Amy Roloff Learned Ex-Husband Matt Was Cheating

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When "Little People, Big World" debuted on TLC in 2006, the Roloff family aimed to offer a glimpse into the challenges of living with dwarfism in a world predominantly designed for average-sized individuals. Matt Roloff, the father, was born with diastrophic dysplasia, while Amy Roloff, along with one of their children, Zach Roloff, has achondroplasia dwarfism. The remaining three siblings, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob Roloff, are of average height. The clan shared their daily lives on their Oregon farm, highlighting the uniqueness of their family dynamic.

However, the show took an unexpected turn in 2015 when, after 27 years of marriage, Matt and Amy announced their decision to separate. At the time, there was seemingly no drama involved and the couple remained amicable, continuing to work together on the farm. In an episode of the show, according to E! News, Amy said, "I think what Matt and I failed to do over many, many years is learn to live together." However, she also shared, "It's not my choice for him to leave. I am saddened by it."

In 2016, their divorce was finalized, and details regarding the primary reason remained relatively undisclosed. Years later, in her 2019 memoir, "A Little Me," Amy dropped a bombshell revelation, alleging that her ex-husband had been unfaithful during their marriage. "I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people," she wrote.