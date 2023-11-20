Are HGTV's Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas Still Engaged? It's Complicated

Comparable to couples like Chip and Joanna Gaines, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are one of many HGTV pairs that are both romantic partners and renovation collaborators. In addition to hosting "Bargain Block," in which they restore abandoned properties in Detroit, Bynum and Thomas have been in a committed relationship since 2013 and engaged since 2017.

With their show kicking off in 2021, the couple has long received questions about their much-anticipated nuptials. Though their HGTV fame seemed to contribute to their long engagement, Bynum and Thomas have revealed that they simply have little interest in actually tying the knot.

"People ask us about this wedding stuff all the time," Bynum said during an October 2023 interview with Instinct Magazine. "I don't know how to tell them that we have, like, zero interest in weddings." While the two remain committed to one another, they don't seem to have any interest in moving forward with a legal ceremony, leaving the status of their engagement up in the air.