The Stunning Transformation Of Dorit Kemsley's

The "Real Housewives" franchise is packed full of colorful characters, but some stars of Bravo's hit reality TV universe stand out more than others. Since Dorit Kemsely joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2016, she's proven to be one of the sassiest and most glamorous ladies in the business (and that's saying a lot when you're up against the likes of Lisa Vanderpump). It's not easy to join an already-established show in its 7th season, but Kemsley took to it like a duck to water.

Kemsley's success is hardly surprising, given her roots — she has an incredible backstory, and it seems like the blonde beauty was born to be phenomenal, going on to conquer both the business and entertainment worlds. The mom-of-two had quite the journey to the top, but that's what sets her apart from the rest.

When it comes to transformations, Kemsely has just kept on getting better and better, going from a young professional jet-setter to a mother, to a reality star and sadly, in more recent years, a home invasion survivor and PTSD advocate. Let's take a look at the twists and turns that have propelled her forward, and how Kemsley got to be as fabulous as she is today.