The Stunning Transformation Of Sutton Foster

Queen of Broadway and television alike, Sutton Foster is a true triple threat. After getting her start with a Tony-winning turn in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" in 2000, Foster quickly became one of Broadway's most familiar faces (and biggest voices), originating roles in "Little Women," "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Young Frankenstein," "Shrek the Musical," "Anything Goes," and "Violet." She also landed a few TV gigs, appearing in "Flight of the Conchords" before she landed a starring role in "Bunheads," a ballet show from the creators of "Gilmore Girls." A few years later, she starred as Liza in Darren Star's "Younger," a show about a 40-year-old divorcee who pretends to be 26 to land a job as an assistant at a publishing company. The show ran for seven seasons on TV Land.

After her time on TV, Foster returned to the stage, starring as Marian in "The Music Man" opposite Hugh Jackman. In 2024, Foster is set to take on yet another iconic role as Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeney Todd." Foster herself is nothing short of an icon, and she clearly has many more roles to come in her future. Let's take a look at the stunning transformation of Sutton Foster so far.