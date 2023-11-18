Biltmore Christmas' Jonathan Frakes Doesn't Rule Out A Hallmark Collab With Wife Genie Francis - Exclusive

You may know actor and director Jonathan Frakes from his role as Commander Will Riker in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" or for asking plenty of great questions as the host of "Beyond Belief: Fact Or Fiction," among many, many other projects. Now he's joining the ranks of our favorite Hallmark Channel actors.

"A Biltmore Christmas" premieres on the network on November 26, 2023, and Frakes stars alongside Hallmark favorites Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha in the film — as well as his fellow "Star Trek" alum, Robert Picardo. Clearly, he's not opposed to taking on a Hallmark role with an IRL friend, but what about his wife?

In 1988, Frakes married Genie Francis of "General Hospital" fame. Francis, who has had quite a few soap opera roles over the years, also boasts her own credits on the Hallmark Channel, like in 2009's "Taking a Chance on Love" and 2012's "Notes from the Heart Healer." In an exclusive interview with the List at Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas Holiday Celebration on November 15, we talked to Frakes about whether or not he'd ever collaborate with Francis on a project for Hallmark. From the sound of it, that may be all part of the plan.