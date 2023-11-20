The Adorable Nicknames Courteney Cox And Jennifer Aniston Have For Each Other

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's relationship is one of the sweetest friendships in Hollywood, blossoming from their 1994 connection on the set of "Friends." According to The Hollywood Reporter, during Cox's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Aniston said, "I was really nervous to meet [Cox] because I was a huge fan," referencing a time before they had met but already scored their roles on "Friends." She wrapped her touching speech up by calling Cox her non-biological sister, which serves to prove how close the two have grown over time.

According to their social media accounts, Aniston and Cox spend a significant amount of time together and even have adorable nicknames for one another. Even though they don't exactly remember where the sweet monikers came from, Cox affectionately calls Aniston "Jenny Louise," while Aniston refers to Cox as "Cox-N-Hammer."

Their on-screen friendship was one for the books, and it seems the same can be said about their real-life bond as they continue to support each other in various endeavors. Cox often expresses her affection for Aniston on Instagram, posting touching tributes for special events and their more casual hangouts. In a sweet birthday post featuring herself and Aniston, Cox wrote, "The world definitely got brighter the day this girl was born."