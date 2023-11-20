Who Is Cassie Ventura's Husband, Alex Fine? Meet Her Family

Cassie Ventura is widely known for her 2000s pop/R&B career that spawned several hits such as "Me And U" and "Long Way To Go." In addition to her music, Ventura was in a highly publicized romance with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who also famously dated Jennifer Lopez. He and Ventura were together for roughly 11 years, starting in 2007 while Ventura was signed to Combs' Bad Boy Records. However, it seems their relationship was rough, even resulting in police being called during a 2016 argument when Diddy allegedly took her phone. They finally broke up for good in October 2018, and two months later, Ventura and her now husband, Alex Fine, went Instagram official. Since then, the couple have started a life together, which is far different from her time with Combs.

By June 2019, Ventura and Fine were already expecting their first child together. Wasting no time, Fine asked Ventura to marry him in August 2019 in a gorgeous proposal with the help of his pals at Compton Cowboys, who were staged on horses alongside Fine when he got down and proposed to Ventura. When September 2019 rolled around, the couple wed in an intimate outdoor Malibu ceremony (per Vogue). While Fine appears to have several different interests from that of his singer wife, he has a pretty unique career path that has apparently brought him plenty of success.