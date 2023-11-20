Who Is Cassie Ventura's Husband, Alex Fine? Meet Her Family
Cassie Ventura is widely known for her 2000s pop/R&B career that spawned several hits such as "Me And U" and "Long Way To Go." In addition to her music, Ventura was in a highly publicized romance with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who also famously dated Jennifer Lopez. He and Ventura were together for roughly 11 years, starting in 2007 while Ventura was signed to Combs' Bad Boy Records. However, it seems their relationship was rough, even resulting in police being called during a 2016 argument when Diddy allegedly took her phone. They finally broke up for good in October 2018, and two months later, Ventura and her now husband, Alex Fine, went Instagram official. Since then, the couple have started a life together, which is far different from her time with Combs.
By June 2019, Ventura and Fine were already expecting their first child together. Wasting no time, Fine asked Ventura to marry him in August 2019 in a gorgeous proposal with the help of his pals at Compton Cowboys, who were staged on horses alongside Fine when he got down and proposed to Ventura. When September 2019 rolled around, the couple wed in an intimate outdoor Malibu ceremony (per Vogue). While Fine appears to have several different interests from that of his singer wife, he has a pretty unique career path that has apparently brought him plenty of success.
Alex Fine is a fitness instructor and professional bull rider
According to The Sun, Alex Fine dived into the fitness industry after graduating from Central Michigan University with his bachelor's degree in 2015. He founded Alex Fine Performance after relocating to Los Angeles, which turned out to be a great business move. Through his personal training services, Fine coached professional athletes such as Reggie Bush, Odell Beckham Jr., and even actor Jennifer Aniston (via The Manual). Alex Fine Performance has now been rebranded as Almost Home. This company offers an app with several yoga programs, workouts, and nutrition options.
Eventually, he got into bull riding through a bet with one of his clients, New York Giants player Justin Pugh. The football pro didn't think Fine was capable of riding bulls, and after hearing such a challenge, Fine rode one of the animals for the first time. This would eventually lead him to competitive bull riding. Fine also spends much of his time with horses as part of the Compton Cowboys, who helped him pull off his elaborate proposal to his wife, Cassie Ventura. While she is supportive of his endeavors, she won't be joining him on the bulls any time soon.
Fine is a loving family man
Alex Fine also shares two daughters with Cassie Ventura. In December 2019, just four months after tying the knot, Fine and Ventura became parents to their first daughter, Frankie. The family expanded when they welcomed their second addition in March 2021, a daughter they named Sunny. Fine frequently shares posts of his daughter's many milestones. In one post from January 2023, Fine proudly shows off his little girls at their ballet recital, writing, "This will be one of my greatest moments in my life and fondest memory."
In November 2023, Fine supported his wife during a disturbing lawsuit filed against her ex, Sean Combs, who now goes by the moniker Love. Ventura sued the music mogul, claiming that he'd sexually assaulted and even sex trafficked her during their lengthy relationship. Once the complaint surfaced online, an insider told People that Fine has been by Ventura's side throughout her ordeal. One day after the lawsuit was filed, Combs chose to settle with Ventura for a confidential amount. Fine has not made a public statement, but it's clear he will have her back no matter what.