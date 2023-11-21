Why Soap Stars Justin Hartley And Lindsay Korman Got A Divorce

"Passions" stars Justin Hartley and Lindsay Korman were a match made in daytime television heaven. Both were gorgeous, talented, and very popular both on and off screen during the peak of their fame on the hit NBC soap. Even though Hartley's soap career also peaked when he played his character Adam Newman on "The Young and the Restless," both he and Korman were very much an integral part of the cast of "Passions" before then, too. Speaking to AM New York in an interview back in 2017, Hartley admitted that his soap opera roots helped give him the strong work ethic that he still has to this day. He said, "I think I did 160-something pages on my last day. It was like eight episodes in two days."

While both Hartley and Korman were thriving in their careers, off-screen, things were different. Korman pulled the plug on their marriage in 2012 after being together for eight years. To this day a lot of people still can't help but wonder what might have happened between them and what the main reason was for their divorce.